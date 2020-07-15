NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Red Balls: 17-24, White Balls: 16-20
(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-four; White Balls: sixteen, twenty)
06-26-55-56-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(six, twenty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Month: 12, Day: 25, Year: 26
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-five; Year: twenty-six)
3-2-7
(three, two, seven)
09-18-21-33-38
(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $66,000
Estimated jackpot: $87 million