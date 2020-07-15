Advertisement

Nebraska tax receipts higher than expected in June

Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected, officials said Wednesday.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue said it received $509 million in net tax revenue last month, about 3.3% more than the $493 million that had been projected.

For the fiscal year that ended in June 30, the state collected a net total of $4.94 billion, which is slightly higher than the $4.93 billion that had been projected.

The estimates of state revenue are from April 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread layoffs and stoked fears about the global economy.

In February, members of the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board voiced worries about the global economy but said they were a bit more optimistic about Nebraska’s position. Nebraska has one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, despite the pandemic.

Sales-and-use, miscellaneous and individual income tax revenue came in higher than expected in June compared to 2019, but corporate income tax revenue was lower.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor announces launch of COVID-19 information website

Updated: 7 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the launch of a new website dedicated to providing updates about the State’s response to COVID-19.

News

Former UNK student sentenced for another assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Baumert
For the second time in less than a week, a former UNK student was sentenced for assaulting a woman on the campus.

News

Man arrested for assaulting 2 people inside gas station

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who assaulted two people inside a gas station while he was trying to purchase alcohol.

News

Fire at Americas Best Value Inn ruled arson

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln Police are investigating a fire at Americas Best Value Inn Wednesday morning as arson.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man who was hitting his own car with a shovel arrested for threatening another with a gun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Lincoln police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man for terroristic threats

News

Local doctor arrested for drug scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local authorities arrested a 54-year-old doctor who had reportedly been prescribing pain killers to an accomplice and buying back the drugs.

News

LPD arrests man for deadly stabbing

Updated: 3 hours ago
LPD arrested a 27-year old man involved in a fatal stabbing Monday.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|

News

The Bay in Lincoln hangs massive Black Lives Matter banner

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bay in Lincoln hangs massive Black Lives Matter banner.

News

The Bay in Lincoln hangs massive Black Lives Matter banner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
It's a 90 feet long and 12 feet high Black Lives Matter banner hanging along the backside of The Bay's wall.