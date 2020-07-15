Scattered Morning T’storms. Mild Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance of scattered showers and t’storms will be possible through this morning and possibly into the early afternoon hours. Widespread or all day rain is not expected. Partly sunny skies should develop this afternoon and temperatures will be quite comfortable for mid July. It still may be a bit muggy, but again, not too bad. We anticipate a quite night and it will be a bit cool for July under mainly clear skies. Thursday will be warmer and mainly dry. Friday will be around 90 and humid with a few isolated t’storms possible, especially early in the morning.

Saturday is still looking like the hottest day of the year so far in the Lincoln area. Highs could get close to 100 degrees with the humidity possibly making feel more like 105 degrees. Isolated t’storms will be possible on Sunday but it will still be hot and humid.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with scattered t’storms possible.

