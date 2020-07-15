Advertisement

Scattered Morning T’storms. Mild Afternoon

Sunshine Forecast
Sunshine Forecast(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance of scattered showers and t’storms will be possible through this morning and possibly into the early afternoon hours. Widespread or all day rain is not expected. Partly sunny skies should develop this afternoon and temperatures will be quite comfortable for mid July. It still may be a bit muggy, but again, not too bad. We anticipate a quite night and it will be a bit cool for July under mainly clear skies. Thursday will be warmer and mainly dry. Friday will be around 90 and humid with a few isolated t’storms possible, especially early in the morning.

Saturday is still looking like the hottest day of the year so far in the Lincoln area. Highs could get close to 100 degrees with the humidity possibly making feel more like 105 degrees. Isolated t’storms will be possible on Sunday but it will still be hot and humid.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler with scattered t’storms possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rather pleasant...then rather hot!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Wednesday may start with some rain...but sunshine is expected to return in the afternoon along with pleasant mid-July temperatures.

Forecast

Scattered T’storms and Cooler

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Cooler with scattered t'storms possible today.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast (July 13th, 2020)

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
Stormy weather expected Monday night across parts of the state. Off and on 'storms this week with up and down temperatures.

Forecast

Temperatures trend down with off & on t’storm chances

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some stormy weather is possible Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures trending down through Wednesday before some sizzling summer temperatures return by the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Monday Evening

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
Warmer, more humid weather expected on Monday with strong to severe storms by Monday evening.

Forecast

Heat Returns. T’storms Tonight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot and muggy weather will return today.

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast - July 12th at 5:30 PM

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
Warm, humid, and story weather return to the forecast to start the work week with highs near 100° by next weekend.

Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms return to start the week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warm, humid, and breezy conditions are forecast to start the work week on Monday with a chance for some storms late Monday night in Lincoln.

Forecast

KOLN Saturday Evening Weather

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Sunny and nice weather to finish the weekend with highs in the 80s and falling dew points.

Forecast

Nice weather expected to finish the weekend

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast for Sunday. Dew points are also expected to be more comfortable to finish the weekend.