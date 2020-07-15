Advertisement

Siblings Jason, Nicole win at the Capital City Championship

It was a big day for the Kolbas' family as Jason and Nicole won their divisions in the Capital City Championship
Nicole Kolbas fires in a birdie at Mahoney Golf Course
Nicole Kolbas fires in a birdie at Mahoney Golf Course(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After her older brother, Jason, won the Boys 16+ Division at the Capital City Championship, Nicole kicked it into gear at Mahoney Golf Course. After being seven strokes down coming into today’s final round, Nicole shot a 67 to win the girls’ division. Jason, shot a 69 on the day, giving the siblings the sweep.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Abdelkarim ready to lead North Star

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dan Corey
Abdelkarim looks to lead Lincoln North Star next year

Sports

Heidemann sisters serve up success

Updated: 23 hours ago
Heidemann sisters lead Diller-Odell

Sports

Heidemann sisters serve up success

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Heidemann sisters star for Diller-Odell

Sports

Shrine Bowl Recap

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
Dan Corey recaps Saturday's Shrine Bowl

Latest News

Sports

Shrine Bowl 10 newscast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl, 30-6

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
The South team won the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl

Sports

South team rolls past North in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
Kearney hosted the 62nd Annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
As of right now, the NSAA is planning on having a full 2020 fall sports season

Sports

NSAA plans full 2020 fall sports season, contingency plans outlined

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Q&A with NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, who outlines the upcoming fall sports season in Nebraska.

News

Big Ten will move to conference-only schedule if fall sports move forward

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
The Big Ten will move to a conference-only schedule for fall sports