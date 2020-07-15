Siblings Jason, Nicole win at the Capital City Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After her older brother, Jason, won the Boys 16+ Division at the Capital City Championship, Nicole kicked it into gear at Mahoney Golf Course. After being seven strokes down coming into today’s final round, Nicole shot a 67 to win the girls’ division. Jason, shot a 69 on the day, giving the siblings the sweep.

