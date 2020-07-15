Test Nebraska updates July testing times, locations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.

Anyone interested in obtaining a test for COVID-19 is asked to complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com, which will also help with setting an appointment for testing.

Below are the Test Nebraska sites and times throughout the state for the remainder of July:

Blair: 4-6 p.m. July 15, 22, 29 at Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22nd St., Blair, NE 68008 (Turn right on North 22nd Street from Wright Street)

Broken Bow: 8-10 a.m. July 17, 24 at Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr. Broken Bow NE 68822

Cambridge: 8-11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St., Cambridge NE 69022

Chadron: 7-9 a.m. July 17 at Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St., Chadron NE

Columbus: 9 a.m.-noon July 15, 17, 20, 22, 27, 29, 31 at 4600 38th St., Columbus NE 68601; 1-3 p.m. July 15, 17, 20, 22, 27, 29, 31 at Good Neighbor Community Health Center, 4323 41st Ave., Columbus, NE 68601

Curtis: 8-10 a.m. July 20 at Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave., Curtis NE 69025

David City: 10 a.m.-noon July 20, 27 at Butler County Health Care Center, 372 S. 9th St., David City. NE

Fairbury: 8 a.m.-noon July 14, 21, 28 at Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St., Fairbury NE

Fremont: 4-6 p.m. July 15 and 9-11 a.m. July 17 at 2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, NE

Kearney: 8-11 a.m. July 15, 22: at Buffalo Co Fairgrounds, 3807 Avenue N, Kearney NE 68847

Lexington: 8 a.m.-noon July 15 and 7-11 a.m. July 22, 29 at LRHC Rehab Services Building, 1600 W 13th St., Lexington NE 68850

Lincoln: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. July 14-17, 22-23 at North Star High School, 5801 N 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68504

Madison: 8-10 a.m. July 21-22, 24, 27, 29, 31 at 222 Main St., Madison NE 68748

McCook: 8-10 a.m. July 15 at Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Bldg, West 5th Street, McCook NE 69001

Norfolk: 8 a.m.-noon July 14-15 at 301 N. 31st St., Norfolk NE 68701; and 8-10 a.m. July 22, 24, 27, 29, 31 Midtown Health Center, 900 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk NE 68701

Omaha: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 14-18, 20-24, 27-30 at Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St., Omaha NE 68524

Ord: 10 a.m.-noon July 15, 22 at Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L St., Ord NE 68862

Seward: 9-11 a.m. July 17, 24 at Seward Memorial Hospital 300 N. Columbia Ave, Seward NE 68434

Superior: 9-11 a.m. July 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 20, and 4-6 p.m. July 29 at Broadstone Memorial Hospital, 520 E. 10th St., Superior, NE 68978

Trenton: 8-10 a.m. July 21 at the Community Room, 401 E. 1st St., Trenton, NE 69044

West Point: 10 a.m.-noon July 14-17, 20-24 at 430 N. Monitor St, West Point, NE 68788

York: 7-11 a.m. July 15, 22, 29 at York Fair Grounds, 2345 N Nebraska Ave., York NE

