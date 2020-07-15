The Bay in Lincoln hangs massive Black Lives Matter banner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A number of businesses across the Cornhusker state continue showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some of them are hanging signs in their windows, but The Bay Skatepark and Coffee Shop is taking their efforts to new heights.

Right now, The Bay in central Lincoln is using their platform to speak out about police brutality and racial injustice.

You can see it from Nebraska's campus or while driving down Vine Street and Antelope Valley Parkway. It's a 90 feet long and 12 feet high Black Lives Matter banner hanging along the backside of The Bay's wall.

Early in July, volunteers stood on the roof and drilled it into the wall, hoping to get their message across.

For the past few months, The Bay has been working hand-in-hand with leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in Lincoln. They saw an opportunity to use this space as a way to show support for the diverse community walking in and out of thier doors everyday.

Partnering directly with Relentless Merch, a Lincoln screen-printing company, The Bay had their Black Lives Matter banner designed and printed. Staff decided not to paint it directly onto the wall but instead, have it printed on a strong mesh fabric, hopefully to withstand bad weather.

The Bay tells 10/11 even though it's just a banner, they want people to see it and understand more about Lincoln's diversity. Staff says they wanted to set a positive example, especially for the little ones who spend plenty of their time there.

"Obviously, a banner isn't going to solve any issues, but we wanted to stand in solidarity with our countless kids who are young black people and black families," says The Bay's arts manager Lauren Farris.

The Bay tells 10/11 they’re surprised with the support and lack of push-back they’ve been getting from the community but say they’re willing to have conversations with those opposing the message, bringing clarity about racial injustices.

”We’d be happy to have conversations with you, but honestly, it’s really not up for debate. Black lives matter. All Black lives matter. Black lives will continue to matter,” Farris says.

The Bay tells 10/11 they hope after seeing the sign, people in Lincoln will recognize the importance of standing up against police brutality and fight for racial justice.

Even though the banner just went up last week, staff at The Bay say they have no plans to take it down anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.