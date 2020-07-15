Warming By Degrees...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a comfortable start to your day on Thursday...rising temperatures will highlight your forecasts as we head for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday may begin with areas of fog but morning temperatures in the upper 50s-to-lower 60s should be relatively comfortable for mid-July. Readings are expected to then climb into the mid-to-upper 80s in the afternoon as a warm and muggier southeast breeze develops. There will be an isolated thunderstorm chance late Thursday night into early Friday morning...but the balance of your day on Friday will be breezier...warmer and more humid with highs in the lower 90s. Saturday looks to be the hottest and most humid day of the next several...with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s...and heat index values that may exceed 105 degrees. Please pay attention to the heat and humidity increases over the next few days...as Heat Advisory criteria may be reached at times.

A cold front will slide into the region by Sunday...cooling us back a few degrees but still allowing temperatures around Lincoln to reach the lower 90s...and it will continue to be quite humid. That front will also bring the local forecast area a small thunderstorm chance Sunday afternoon...with a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms...some potentially strong-to-severe...by Sunday night. The aforementioned front appears to stall across the region early next week...dropping our temperatures into the 80s for daytime highs and continuing our periodic thunderstorm episodes.

