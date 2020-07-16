10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations now more than ever and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van August 3-7.
Here are a list of stops:
Monday, August 3: Sutton & Superior
Tuesday, August 4: Beatrice, Aurora, Ord, Ainsworth
Wednesday, August 5: Grand Island, Kearney
Thursday, August 6: Columbus, York, Nebraska City, Lexington
Friday, August 7: Atkinson
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.