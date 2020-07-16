10/11 Can Care-a-Van set for August 3-7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations now more than ever and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van August 3-7.

Here are a list of stops:

Monday, August 3: Sutton & Superior

Tuesday, August 4: Beatrice, Aurora, Ord, Ainsworth

Wednesday, August 5: Grand Island, Kearney

Thursday, August 6: Columbus, York, Nebraska City, Lexington

Friday, August 7: Atkinson

