58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said 58 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Thursday, bringing the community total to 2,313.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

Recoveries: remain at 785

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent

State – down from 9.9 percent to 9.8 percent

National – remains at 9.6 percent

1011 NOW ran the numbers, and it appears Lincoln is on pace to set a record for cases in a week. The total for the current week sits at 224.

The highest weekly rate took place in early May when 299 cases were confirmed.

Hospital bed availability remains healthy in Lancaster County: There are currently 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally, with 14 Lancaster County residents (one on a ventilator) and seven from other communities.

