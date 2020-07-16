Baby item donations needed for new moms in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For expectant mothers, getting prepared to have a baby during the pandemic hasn't been the easiest, especially when it comes to finding needed supplies. That's what inspired a Lincoln mom to reach out and help others get a head start.

It was five years ago when Amy Torres first became a mom. She now has two boys, ages five and one. She tells 10/11 she's always had a soft spot for kids and for new moms, knowing it can sometimes be a struggle getting the items you need for your new bundle of joy.

When she first started helping out, Torres thought she was only going to put together a few baby kits, but about two weeks ago, she took to Facebook and created a page called Lincoln Community Baby Closet.

She's now collecting baby items like toys, clothes, equipment, diapers and wipes for newborns and babies up to a year old.

"Even if you just have a bag of baby clothes or a handful of things you're not using, that will help. Everything will help somebody," says Torres.

Torres also includes a list of programs around Lincoln, willing to help new moms with things like baby food vouchers and breastfeeding. Currently, Torres could use more donations of wipes and diapers since those are frequently used baby items.

As of now, Torres is accepting donations and running the Lincoln Community Baby Closet out of her own garage, but with the community's support, she hopes she can keep donations coming in to help new moms for the next few years.

For moms who could use new items, Torres reminds you not be afraid to ask for help when it's needed. "Especially with your first one [when] you don't have anything to start with, and if you're on a budget, it can be hard to go out and spend hundreds on dollars right away," Torres tells 10/11.

Right now, the Lincoln Community Baby Closet is only able to help a few moms each week. With the help of donations, Torres said she could reach even more moms and at a much faster rate.

Torres said she’s also looking for someone willing to help deliver drop-offs to new moms.

If you’d like to donate or help her out with delivering, Torres lives in the Havelock area of Lincoln where you can simply drop baby items off. You can contact her by visiting the Lincoln Community Baby Closet Facebook page.

