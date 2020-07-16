Bryan Health adding more spots to drive-thru COVID-19 testing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To keep up with the COVID-19 testing demand, Bryan Health is adding more hours and spots to their drive-thru clinic this week.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday people can attend Bryan Health’s drive-thru clinic by appointment only. Leaders with the hospital system said when they first announced the clinic, spots filled up quickly. With the added hours and appointments the next three days, they’ll be able to test roughly 120 people a day.

“Results, we’re continuing to see a good turnaround time. Again the Cepheid, the top of our pyramid of testing is a 1-2 hour turnaround time for in house things. Then our other in house option is about four hours and since LabCorp has created their Kansas City option, we are holding steady at the two to three day turnaround time so that’s wonderful,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Vice President of Advancement for Bryan Health.

Ravenscroft said their urgent care clinics are equipped to do COVID-19 testing and are an option for those who simply walk in without an appointment.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 15,229 people have been tested, of those 1,829 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 335 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has eight COVID-19 patients. We’re told six of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said none of those patients are on a ventilator or in the ICU. All eight patients are receiving care in either the Progressive Care Unit or the General Care Unit.

