City of Lincoln to add police officers, crisis response funding

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City officials announced Thursday grant funding will be used to hire five new police officers and additional funding will be put toward crisis response, social services, and mental health resources.

According to a release by the City, Lincoln has been awarded a $625,000 COPS grant to mitigate gun violence, and the City’s required grant match of $150,000 is included in the 2020-2021 City budget. The City is also budgeting $150,000 in additional funding.

The City applied for the COPS grant in March. It will fund five new officers who are expected to begin their training in January.

“This grant provides us with an opportunity to develop some of the solutions that move us toward where the community wants us to be – toward greater safety and security for all residents,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “I firmly believe that adding officers to perform these duties will enhance Lincoln’s safety and well-being. This is why we applied for the grant and why we are pleased to receive it. We are proud of the Lincoln Police Department and incredibly grateful for the essential public service they provide to keep our community safe.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird also acknowledged that much has changed since March, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the vital public conversation on racism, inequity, and cultural division in American society.

“We are listening, and the conversation has influenced what we believe we should do to achieve our vision to ensure a more successful, secure, and shared future for everyone in Lincoln,” she said. “We want to make it clear that we do not have to choose between supporting the work of the Lincoln police and supporting the calls for equity and justice in the fullest sense. We can and must acknowledge and address uncomfortable and painful truths about what it means to be Black in America, and support our excellent police department. We must work to realize the vision of a community where people of every race and every culture feel a true sense of security and belonging.”

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said additional officers will further enhance LPD’s community policing efforts. “Beyond the work to reduce firearm violence, additional staff helps create more time for LPD community engagement work that has been so important for decades here in Lincoln,” he said. “Those relationships are a critical piece of how we work with a wide range of community partners to improve the quality of life for every Lincoln resident.”

The City Council’s public hearing on the budget is Monday, August 3, and the Council is scheduled to adopt the budget August 24.

