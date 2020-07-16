Advertisement

Dangerous heat expected Friday and into the weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mid to late July is typically the hottest stretch of the year for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, so temperatures into the 90s and near 100° are no stranger, but some dangerous heat is expected for Friday and into the weekend and you’ll likely to need to exercise extreme caution Friday and Saturday afternoon if you’re going to be spending time outside.

While there’s a chance for some spotty showers or t’storms on Friday, the temperatures will be the main headline. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the low 90s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, with temperatures potentially reaching the lower 100s in central and western Nebraska.

Highs should reach the low 90s to low 100s on Friday.
Dew points on Friday afternoon are expected to sit in the upper 60s to mid 70s across much of the area and it’s this combination of high temperatures and high humidity that will lead to index values into the lower and middle 100s by Friday afternoon.

Heat index values as high as 105° are possible by Friday afternoon.
Saturday will be even hotter with actual air temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to lower 100s across the state with dew points staying in the upper 60s to mid 70s. With the increase in the air temperature, heat index values could approach 110° by Saturday afternoon.

Dangerous heat is expected on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s to the mid 100s with dangerous heat indexes as high as 110°.
Dangerous heat is expected on Saturday with heat index values approaching 110° by Saturday afternoon.
It’ll be important to remember if you spending time outside on Friday and Saturday - particularly in the afternoons, to make sure you exercise extreme caution and to drink plenty of water. If you can, take breaks inside in the air conditioning to avoid prolonged exposure to the dangerous heat as heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in extremely quickly in temperatures this high. It’s also important to note that these forecast heat index values are calculated for the SHADE and it will feel even hotter in direct sunlight!

Also, as always with conditions this dangerous, please check on the very young and the elderly, as they are even more prone to heat related illnesses.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

