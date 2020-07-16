Advertisement

Enrollment for Nebraska Medicaid expansion begins August 1

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans now eligible for Medicaid following a statewide expansion vote can sign up for the new program starting August 1.

Voters approved expanding Medicaid coverage to more than 90,000 Nebraskans during the midterm election in November 2018.

The program expands coverage by now including people ages 19 through 64 whose income is equal to or less than 138% of the federal poverty level.

People can verify whether they’re now eligible for the program.

Benefits for approved recipients will take effect October 1.

