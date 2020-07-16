Advertisement

Grand Island attempted murder case to trial court

Antoine Johnson is charged in connection with a May shooting incident in Grand Island.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln man accused in a drug related shooting in Grand Island is headed to trial court.

Antoine Johnson, 34, is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, three counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Kidnapping.

He’s charged in connection with the May 28 shooting of Gary Zierke III of Lincoln.

At a hearing Thursday in Grand Island, a judge determined probable cause that Johnson committed the crime and sent the case to district court for possible trial.

Grand Island Police said they were called to the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma Streets in the early morning hours of May 28 and found Zierke on the ground nearby. Police said Zierke had a gunshot wound to the head. Police believed the shooting to be drug-related.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting was bringing a cup of tea to his wife when he heard what sounded like a firecracker. When he saw the body outside his house, he knew something bad happened.

Nick Kshywonis told Local4, “I didn’t think he was going to make it but then I saw the ambulance got here. They got him on the stretcher, they had an IV bag, so I assumed he at least survived at that point.”

Zierke was treated for his gunshot wound at an Omaha hospital.

Johnson was arrested after an 18-hour manhunt just south of the Henderson exit on Interstate 80.

The max penalties for conviction on the charges Johnson faces total 200 years in prison.

His next court hearing is Aug 4.

