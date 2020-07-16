Libraries offering options for vulnerable individuals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 Risk Dial now at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading, Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) reminds users that safe options for service are available to individuals who are more vulnerable to illness and to those who care for them.

“When their ability to leave home is so limited and their ability to do things is so limited having a library lifeline has made a huge difference for them,” said Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries Director. “We’re hearing from a lot of people who are very grateful that the library has continued to provide services for them.”

Safe service options include:

Materials may be reserved online. For assistance with online reservations, call your branch library.

On Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m., all library locations are reserved for patrons especially vulnerable to illness. In addition to masks and distancing, additional safety measures, such as staff temperature checks are employed.

Curbside pickup of reserved materials can be arranged by calling your preferred branch.

Call LCL at 402-441-8500 to register to have materials mailed to you.

All library locations resumed regular walk-in service hours June 22. COVID-19 protocols include the following:

Face coverings and distancing are strongly encouraged.

Visits will be limited to one hour with building capacity controls in place.

Computer sessions will be limited to one per day.

Study and meeting rooms are not available.

Seating is limited due to temporary removal of chairs to promote distancing.

Newspapers will not be available.

Donated materials will not be accepted.

Lincoln City Libraries offers online service 24 hours a day including downloadable eBooks and audio books, as well as business, consumer and employment resources. To access these and other resources visit lincolnlibraries.org.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.