Lincoln Community Playhouse brings theater to parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Community Playhouse is bringing theater to their parking lot after nearly five months without being able to perform.

“For our theater people it’s in their DNA, they have to perform and audiences need something to do,” Morrie Enders, executive director of the playhouse said.

The shows will take place every Thursday night, with the audience members watching from the safety of their cars.

Viewers will even tune into a special radio station to hear the action up close.

"The best thing for safety other than masks and social distancing right now is being outdoors," Enders said. "So we thought lets not be in the theater, lets bring them outdoors."

The shows will range from cabaret shows, melodramas to musicals.

This week, the show is a youth performance of an old time radio show about The Wright Brothers.

The actors said they couldn't wait to get back to the stage.

“I didn’t want to stay in my house anymore,” Zach Johannes, an actor said. “I wanted to be with my friends and do something I love.”

They said they weren't sure what to expect from a parking lot performance.

"It's awesome," actor Leah Blake said. "I never would have thought of this and I've enjoyed every single second of doing it."

But Kady Eklund, one of the youth actors said it shows the creativity of the theater and the need to persevere.

"You can do anything in any circumstance," Eklund said. "Even though our theater hearts might be hurting right now, we can fill them by doing things a little differently than we did before."

The shows are free to attend, though Enders said free will donations are appreciated.

They do ask that you call ahead to reserve a parking spot since they are limited.

Details are here: https://www.lincolnplayhouse.com/

