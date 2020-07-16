Advertisement

Mike Tyson to battle ‘Jaws’ for Shark Week

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel's Shark Week by taking on a new opponent.

The network says he will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

The special is billed as "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef."

A promo shows him lifting weights, breaking a surfboard, knocking down a shark cage and trying to blow up an inflatable raft.

There's no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off will entail.

The network says no sharks were injured.

The special airs on the first day of Shark Week on Aug. 9.

