Morning Fog Will Give Way To Mostly Sunny Skies

Areas of Dense fog
Areas of Dense fog(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of dense fog will be possible over much of eastern Nebraska through at least 9am. Other than the fog, the morning will be mild and muggy. Mostly sunny skies will develop and a warmer, humid afternoon is expected. For tonight, there will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight into early Friday morning. After the small chance of a thunderstorm Friday morning, Friday afternoon will be warm and humid. Saturday will be the hot day, possible the hottest day of the year so far in the Lincoln area. Highs in the upper 90s but with the humidity, it may feel more like 105 to 110 Saturday afternoon. Sunday won’t be as hot, but still hot and muggy with scattered t’storms developing late in the day.

Monday through Wednesday will be cooler with the chance of scattered showers and t’storms all three days.

