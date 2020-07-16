Advertisement

Nebraska sees spike in number of confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 300 for the first time since late May, according to data released Wednesday.

The state’s online virus tracker shows 318 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to more than 21,700 since the outbreak began. The last time Nebraska recorded so many cases in a day was May 29, when 393 were confirmed.

Of those who have tested positive in Nebraska, more than 16,200 people have since recovered, according to tracker numbers. The site also showed Wednesday that 286 people in Nebraska have so far died of the virus. That’s two fewer deaths than the site listed Tuesday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services didn’t immediately explain the discrepancy.

The rising cases follows Gov. Pete Ricketts moves to ease social distancing restrictions, allow bars and restaurant dining areas to reopen and for some youth team sports activities to resume.

Also this week, at least two Omaha-area school districts reported cases among students.

Millard Public Schools confirmed a cheerleader at Millard North High School and a dance team member at Millard West High School had tested positive for the virus. In Omaha Public Schools, two members of the Burke High School dance team tested positive.

