Same Tradition, New Generation: Granddaughters take on C & L Dairy Sweet after tornado

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln classic is making a comeback after a tornado last spring destroyed more than 40 years of tradition.

This is the first summer in four decades that the concrete slab off West Van Dorn and Coddington Avenue isn’t home to C & L’s Dairy Sweet.

But the family tells 10/11, that will change very soon.

C & L Dairy Sweet was leveled last spring in a tornado.

“I never thought that storm would happen,” Clarice “Hap” Loomis, said.

Loomis had been the face of the ice cream shop for four decades, but said it was really a family affair.

“All the grand kids worked here,” Loomis said. “My three daughters worked here before they became moms, it was a family tradition, something I did forever.”

So when the storm hit, they weren’t sure how to move forward.

Loomis telling a reporter the day after the storm, “it’s crazy how quickly life could change.”

Tiffany Blackwell, Loomis’ granddaughter said as soon as the storm hit she was thinking of the future.

“She worked so hard and people loved it so much,” Blackwell said. “It was something I’ve known my entire life. I wasn’t ready to let it go.”

So this summer, Blackwell and her sister will open a C & L Dairy Sweet trailer that will be parked in the same spot as the original building.

“Same tradition, new generation,” Loomis said.

Blackwell said the structure they had before was grandfathered into city codes, so the cost to rebuild would be too high.

She’ll own the trailer and her sister will help manage it.

“We definitely have big shoes to fill, but I’m lucky to have my grandma along the way to help,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said even though it’ll look different, a lot will be the same.

“We’ll have our lemon cones,” Blackwell said with a laugh.

Loomis said she’s looking forward to getting to spend more time on the golf course, but Blackwell said this won’t be the last you see of her grandma.

“You will see her face at the dairy sweet,” Blackwell said. “Everyone wants her to serve them ice cream again.”

They hope to be open sometime in August.

