Unemployment clams rise again in Nebraska

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Initial unemployment claims in Nebraska continue to climb, moving to the highest level the state has seen in over two months.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 8,229 new unemployment claims were filed in Nebraska in the week ending July 11. That is the highest level since late April.

That is also a jump from 6,143 from the previously reported week.

The last time the state saw over 8,000 new claims was on April 25. However, the numbers have been continuing to rise over the past weeks.

The number of initial unemployment claims continues to rise at the same time COVID-19 cases do, as well.

The State has seen more reported cases over the past two days than it has since late May.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases sits at 21,979 with 16,324 recoveries.

