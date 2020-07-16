Advertisement

Union Bank outlasts Anderson Ford in Legion Baseball thriller

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A six-run fourth inning lifted Union Bank over Anderson Ford in a thrilling game at Den Hartog Field on Wednesday night. Union Bank, which is a team of players from Lincoln Pius X, erased a 2-run deficit with the mid-game offensive outburst. The rally was capped by Joe Finder’s 2-RBI double to center field.

Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) threatened to reclaim the lead in the 7th inning. Anderson Ford had two runners on base with Union Bank clinging to a 10-9 lead. But Ben Aldridge ended the game with a clutch, full-count strikeout for the final out.

Caden Steiger had a pair of hits for Anderson Ford.

