Bollen opts for out-of-state competition, increases recruiting profile

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Alivya Bollen plays approximately 100 softball games each summer. And she loves each one of them.

The 16-year-old from Lincoln has a passion for softball and she’s aiming to play in a Division-I program. Bollen, a junior at Lincoln Southeast, is drawing interest from schools in the Big Ten and Big 12.

Her recruiting profile has increased as a member of the Demarini Aces. Bollen has played on the select team since 2017, which was when she was an eighth grader. The Aces, based in Kansas City, are regarded as one of the top youth softball programs in the country. Bollen says she’s competed in Florida, California, Texas, and many other states on the summer circuit.

“I’m playing elite competition,” Bollen said. “Its a big difference between travel and high school ball.”

Bollen was an All-City performer in 2019 while earning All-State Honorable Mention. She’s led her team to the NSAA State Softball Tournament twice.

“Nebraska has great competitions and great girls,” Bollen said. “But to play at the next level, playing out of state will help me achieve my goals.”

As a member of the Aces, Bollen frequently makes the trip from Lincoln to Kansas City. She says the team practices twice per week, in addition to games. When unable to attend practice, Bollen trains in Lincoln. On those occasions, she takes batting practice twice, while also lifting weights and running. The power-hitting middle infielder says she doesn’t spend much time in Lincoln during the summer. Instead, she often stays with a teammate in the Kansas City area.

“We spend thousands of hours on cars or planes,” Bollen said. “I’m playing the game that I love.”

