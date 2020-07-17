Advertisement

Bryan Health opens new North Lincoln urgent care clinic

Bryan Health opened a second urgent care clinic near 27th and Fletcher Avenue.(Bryan Health)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health wants to have an Urgent Care clinic in every corner of Lincoln, and their new location at 27th and Fletcher Street checks their north Lincoln box. They said it’s part of a plan to make medical care more accessible.

“If we have someone who walks in needed help, we’ll have nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, doctors ready to see patients right away,” said Dr. George Hansen with Bryan Health.

The clinic, which is open now, is a full service doctor’s office with the ability to do x-rays, some procedures and run lab work in-house.

Bryan Health officials said if it’s a true emergency, go to the ER, but for most other ailments, they could help.

“For example your common cold, minor injuries, lacerations, bites, allergic reactions, will do minor suturing, fracture care or ankle sprains,” Hansen said.

The clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. During the pandemic, they ask that you wait in the parking lot and call in to the front desk to limit time spent in a waiting room. They’re also asking patients to wear masks.

Bryan Health officials said no COVID-19 testing will take place at this facility, that will continue to be at Bryan Health’s Lifepointe Campus.

