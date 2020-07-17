Carpet Land cancels remainder of Legion Baseball season

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Lincoln American Legion baseball team has canceled the remainder of its season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Carpet Land, which is made up of players from Lincoln East High School, called off the remainder of the season on Thursday.

Head Coach Mychal Lanik informed his team via a Zoom call Thursday evening. Lanik tells 1011 NOW that both players were asymptomatic and were tested following an exposure to COVID-19.

Currently, Carpet Land has a 20-7 record, and has won 17 of its last 20 games. The team was undefeated in league play and 5-0 against city opponents.

There are two weeks remaining in the American Legion baseball season. The city tournament is scheduled to begin July 24th. Lanik expects the season to continue in Lincoln with players and fans following proper COVID-19 guidelines.

