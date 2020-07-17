Advertisement

CSG opening ceremonies set for Friday

Games’ biggest weekend, July 17-19, includes action in 29 Sports
(Source: Cornhusker State Games)
(Source: Cornhusker State Games) (KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The virtual Opening Ceremonies for the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on the Cornhusker State Games Facebook page and LNK TV.

The Ceremonies program includes a special skydiver demo, highlights of past ceremonies, video messages from Governor Pete Ricketts and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird, the national anthem performed by statewide contest winner 16-year-old Claire Ehlers of Lincoln and the lighting of the Games caldron by a mystery torchlighter.

Most of the 5,300 registered athletes will be in action with 29 sports taking place this weekend, beginning with golf, sand- and grass-volleyball and the new high-school age soccer tournament, which has proven popular for players that had their spring high school season cancelled over health concerns. Eight sports were held last weekend and 20 more will be staged on the Games’ final weekend July 24-26.

More than 100 canine athletes are signed up for the lone new sport, the Super Retriever Series, which begins next Friday, July 24. A composite schedule of events can be viewed HERE.

Games officials have worked closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine COVID-19 safety guidelines for each sport. Many sports are still accepting participants. Those interested can view openings, safety guidelines and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNK will require face masks as part of COVID plan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mark Baumert
UNK student have to wear face masks this fall.

News

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

News

Ricketts says getting students back in classrooms is ‘critical’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Ricketts held a press conference on school reopening on Friday.

News

Nebraska’s unemployment rate climbs to 6.7 percent in June

Updated: 4 hours ago
The State of Nebraska’s unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in June, up 1.4 percent over the previous month.

Latest News

News

Man faces assault and threat charges; neighbors help victim after being chased

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department said a man is facing a number of charges, including assault charges, after chasing a victim during an argument.

News

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Happening in Lincoln this weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Shawver
Here’s some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.