CSG opening ceremonies set for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The virtual Opening Ceremonies for the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on the Cornhusker State Games Facebook page and LNK TV.

The Ceremonies program includes a special skydiver demo, highlights of past ceremonies, video messages from Governor Pete Ricketts and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird, the national anthem performed by statewide contest winner 16-year-old Claire Ehlers of Lincoln and the lighting of the Games caldron by a mystery torchlighter.

Most of the 5,300 registered athletes will be in action with 29 sports taking place this weekend, beginning with golf, sand- and grass-volleyball and the new high-school age soccer tournament, which has proven popular for players that had their spring high school season cancelled over health concerns. Eight sports were held last weekend and 20 more will be staged on the Games’ final weekend July 24-26.

More than 100 canine athletes are signed up for the lone new sport, the Super Retriever Series, which begins next Friday, July 24. A composite schedule of events can be viewed HERE.

Games officials have worked closely with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to determine COVID-19 safety guidelines for each sport. Many sports are still accepting participants. Those interested can view openings, safety guidelines and register at CornhuskerStateGames.com.

