Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for some fun things to do this weekend?

Here’s some ideas from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau in this week’s Friday Fast Facts.

UNL State Museum Morrill Hall Virtual Summer Camps - Space Expeditions

Hello space cadets! Are you interested in learning more about our place in the universe? This voyage will let you investigate Earth’s moon, the Solar System and the Universe beyond. Space campers will investigate a wide range of topics and be introduced to tools they can use to continue their space explorations.

Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.; Members: $40 a child, Non-members: $50 a child

More info: HERE

U-STOP Parking Lot Party

It’s a parking lot party! And you don’t even need to bring a thing. U-Stop knows Lincoln is a great community to call home and wants to thank you! They are hosting several happy hour Parking Lot Parties at different locations on Fridays this summer. There will be giveaways and free food.

Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Capitol View Winery and Vineyard Presents Classic Crossings

From The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, The Animals, The Zombies and more. Classic Crossings is a total British Invasion tribute. Take a journey through time that will awaken memories of songs you’ve forgotten you knew and loved. There will be food available from Hake Catering.

Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Cornhusker State Games Virtual Opening Ceremony

The 2020 Cornhusker State Games Opening Ceremonies will be held virtually this year. You can join CSG on LNK TV or on the Cornhusker State Games Facebook page to watch the opening ceremonies. Be among the first to see the caldron lit and learn the identity of the 2020 Mystery Torchlighter. They will have a video from the flag-bearer skydiver bringing Old Glory to earth, a tradition too rich to omit, even in these times. Join them for the fun and spread the word.

Friday at 7 p.m.

More info: HERE

TADAstock: An Outdoor Musical Celebration

It’s been too long since patrons have been able to come together and connect with the talented local performers from the TADA Theatre. The wait is over! TADASTOCK is an evening of entertainment and it’s your chance to enjoy some peace and unity along with delicious food from The Mill, first-rate wine and fantastic music performed by an array of talented singers, all in a wonderful outdoor setting.

Saturday at 7 p.m.; $15

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.