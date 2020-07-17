Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Omaha, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). Matthew Layman (#89705) got into a vehicle following a support group meeting in the community on the evening of July 16, 2020 and did not return to the facility.

Layman started serving a four-year sentence on June 10, 2019 for charges out of York County that include forgery, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. He has a tentative release date of June 6, 2021. Layman is a 39-year old man, 5′11″, 220 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

