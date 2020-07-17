LPS teachers voice reopening concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

The Lincoln Education Association is calling on LPS to delay opening schools.

The union, which represents about 2,500 staff members, says COVID in the capital city isn't under control and their teachers aren't safe.

"A positive attitude is not going to protect me from COVID," said one LPS teacher.

10/11 Now spoke with two teachers who requested to remain anonymous.

They say LPS teachers feel left out of the planning loop when it comes to potentially returning to the classroom during COVID-19.

"We feel absolutely failed by Lincoln," said a second LPS teacher. "Even Omaha came up with something they came up with a block schedule and Lincoln is trying to go back 100 percent as if businesses are as usual."

Both women say that they fear for both the safety of the children and of teachers in the district who are much more at risk of facing complications or death from the virus.

"I am not willing and I should not be asked to risk my life," said the first teacher. "Or worse I'm an asymptomatic carrier and I infect a student who infects their grandparents or I infect my husband or I infect my parents."

In Nebraska, it is illegal for teachers to strike. The Lincoln Education Association did come out in support of its concerned teachers today. Urging LPS to remain on remote learning until the COVID-19 risk dial is back in the green.

"Having over 40,000 students and thousands of staff members all at one coming back into close proximity, even considering the great job LPS has done with the mask requirement, presents a real concern," said Rita Bennett, LEA's president.

The two teaches say there's nothing more in the world they would like to do than be back with their students but say during a pandemic. It's just not what would be best for them or the kids they teach.

"Teachers in Lincoln are given two options. We know a lot of people that are doing early retirement or taking a leave of absence rather than put themselves, their families, and their communities at risk," said the second teacher.

LPS is expected to roll out its full COVID-19 return plan for the fall next Tuesday.

