LSO working to get 70 new body cameras for deputies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working to get 70 new body cameras for the deputies to help with transparency.

The office has been working to research and save money for nearly three years for the cameras. Cameras, cloud storage and an IT employee will cost about $180,000 each year. LSO has saved $127,000.

“We feel that technology like this is going to build trust with the public, increase our transparency; it’s going to provide us extra ability for us to collect evidence and provide that to prosecutors and solve crimes, but also it’s going to help us resolve complaints quicker and ultimately protect our deputies at the end of the day,” said Capt. John Vik, with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department. ”It’s a sizable investment, but we want to provide the community a return on investment, with that increase in transparency, with the increased ability to provide evidence to prosecute the crime, and also to resolve crimes quicker and protect our deputies.”

The body cameras are magnetic, worn on the front of the deputy. They come in addition to two other cameras, one facing forward from the car, the other facing the back seat. All three cameras start recording, when the cruiser’s lights are turned on.

Fifty cameras will go to deputies on patrol, and the other 20 will go to people on other special projects.

Thursday, the Lancaster County Board voted to put these body cameras on the budget. That will be voted on July 28.

