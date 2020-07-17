Advertisement

Man faces assault and threat charges; neighbors help victim after being chased

Mirzad Osmanovic
Mirzad Osmanovic(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man is facing a number of charges, including assault charges, after chasing a victim during an argument.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, police were involved in a traffic stop near N 49th Street and Leighton Avenue when a victim, carrying a baby, ran over to them crying for help.

The victim told officers 19-year old Mirzad Osmanovic had been assaulting them over the last few days. LPD said Osmanovic was upset about the victim canceling a credit card and he started throwing things.

LPD said the victim was scared and gathered a baby that was inside the apartment, and while running out they encountered police.

Officers put the victim in the back of a patrol car and dispatched other officers to help.

LPD went to the victim’s apartment and spoke with witnesses who said they heard shouting, as well as the victim being chased by Osmanovic.

According to police, neighbors chased after Osmanovic who was screaming that he would beat and stab them. Another neighbor stayed with the victim.

At one point Osmanovic had a knife pointed at a neighbor and said “I’ll stab you too,” according to police.

LPD arrested Osmanovic who is facing assault charges, two counts of child abuse charges, terroristic threats charges, and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

