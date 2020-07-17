Nebraska’s unemployment rate climbs to 6.7 percent in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State of Nebraska’s unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in June, up 1.4 percent over the previous month.

The State’s unemployment rate hit its highest total in April at 8.3 percent before falling to 5.3 percent in May.

However, that number rose to 6.7 percent again in June.

Nebraska formerly held the best unemployment rate in the nation, but the latest numbers drop the State to No. 7 in the country.

For June 2020, Omaha had the highest unemployment rate at 8 percent, followed by Grand Island at 7.6 percent.

Lincoln had the third-highest total with 7 percent unemployment.

The unemployment rate nationwide currently sits at 11.1 percent.

Individual initial claims also climbed in Nebraska, according to data released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

8,229 new initial unemployment claims were filed in June -- the highest number since late April.

