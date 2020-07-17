Advertisement

Officials urge caution during heat advisory

Dangerous heat index values up to 112° are possible Saturday afternoon.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Lincoln until 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 18.  A heat advisory means that a period of hot conditions (heat index from 100 to 104 degrees) is expected.  The hot environment will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature.  Information is available on local weather, the heat index and safety precautions at the NWS website at weather.gov.

Those without air conditioning can cool off at recreation centers, libraries and other public locations such as shopping malls.  Please call ahead or visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov for information on current pandemic restrictions.

Most Lincoln City Library locations are open until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.  Two recreation centers are open this weekend: the “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St. will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.  The Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., will be open from10 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Aging Partners office at 1005 “O” Street is closed due to the pandemic and has no fans available at this time. All other senior centers in Lancaster County are also closed.

Health officials say children are more at risk from high temperatures because they adjust more slowly to the heat, have thinner skin, produce more heat with activity, sweat less and are less likely to rest or get a drink when they are active.  Others at risk include the elderly, those with chronic diseases, those who are overweight and those using certain medications or alcohol.

Both air temperature and humidity affect the body’s ability to cool itself during hot weather.  Heat stress occurs when sweating isn’t enough to cool the body, causing a person’s body temperature to rise rapidly.  Heat stress symptoms include clammy, sweaty skin; light-headedness; weakness; and nausea.  Heat-related illnesses include sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and the most severe form requires immediate medical attention.  More health information can be found at the Web site of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.

Those who do need to be outside are advised to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen (SPF of 30 or more) and a hat.  Plan activities to avoid being outside between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.  Rest frequently in shaded areas and stay hydrated.  Stop activity and get into a cool area if you become lightheaded, confused, weak or faint.  Extreme heat can be a concern to healthy people as well, including children participating in outdoor activities such as summer camps and athletic events and practices. 

More information on protecting pets–including the brochure and video “Too Hot for Spot” – is available by visiting lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Animal Control).   Animal Control can be reached at 402-441-7900.

