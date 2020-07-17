Advertisement

Stoll named to Mackey Award Watch List

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned preseason recognition Friday afternoon, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned preseason recognition Friday afternoon, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list. The Mackey Award is awarded to the top collegiate tight end in the country.

Stoll, who has started the past 24 games at tight end for the Huskers, hauled in 25 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown in 2019. A three-time member of the Mackey Award watch list, the Lone Tree, Colo., product had three-or-more receptions five times last season, including four catches against Minnesota.  He enters his senior campaign with 54 receptions for 568 yards and seven TDs.  Stoll was one of 36 players on the preseason watch list.

