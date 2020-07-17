Summertime Heat and Humidity For Today and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for today and Saturday and that means hot. For today, a warm front will move across eastern Nebraska, which could trigger a few isolated t’storms this afternoon and early evening. The afternoon high will be in the lower 90s with a gusty south wind. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Saturday afternoon as the temperature gets close to 100 degrees. The combination of the hot temperatures and humidity could make it feel like 105 to 110 Saturday afternoon. The good news is a cold front will move across Nebraska Saturday night and Sunday and that means it won’t be as hot Sunday afternoon. The cold front will also kick up a few isolated t’storms Saturday night and Sunday. The best chance of thunderstorms will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday through Wednesday will be seasonal with occasional showers and t’storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.