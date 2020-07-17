Advertisement

Teenage farmer showcasing farm life on YouTube

Carlson already has nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over three million views in just three months.
KOLN Marquette farmer
KOLN Marquette farmer(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One south central farmer who is only a teenager, is already making an impact on in the fields and on social media.

Laura Carlson was going to start farming this summer, but with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing classes online, it sped up her plans.

At 19 years old and being a part of the social media generation, Carlson’s documenting her farming experience which started only three months ago.

Carlson already has nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over three million views in just three months. Her two minute video describing the inside of a tractor cab went viral.

“It’s just crazy to me that there are that many people out there in the world that are interested in stuff that is going on her in Nebraska,” said Laura Carlson. “When I talk about videos going viral with my neighbor or people at church.. they just can’t believe why on earth people would want to watch corn grow in middle Nebraska or learn how a pivot works or anything like that.”

Carlson is a 5th generation farmer in Marquette, Neb. That’s about 80 miles west of Lincoln. The new farmer is taking summer classes and plans on graduating in the spring to become a full time farmer.

You can follow Laura’s journey on YouTube here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLN

Carpet Land cancels remainder of Legion Baseball season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Carpet Land is cancelling the remainder of its American Legion baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

News

LPS teachers voice reopening concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
They say LPS teachers feel left out of the planning loop when it comes to potentially returning to the classroom during COVID-19.

News

Nebraskans file most new weekly unemployment claims since end of April

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
While new claims are up this week, Labor Commissioner John Albin says one week does not show the whole picture.

News

LSO working to get 70 new body cameras for deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
They say the body cams will aid in transparency.

Latest News

Forecast

When You’re Hot...You’re Hot !

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Outdoor plans will be affected by very hot and very humid conditions this weekend.

News

Community Playhouse Takes Theatre Outside

Updated: 4 hours ago
Bayley Bischof reports on 10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln Community Playhouse brings theater to parking lot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Because they can't perform inside, the Lincoln Community Playhouse is taking their shows to the parking lot.

News

Same Traditions, New Generation: Granddaughter of C & L Dairy Sweet owner take on shop after tornado

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Same Tradition, New Generation: Granddaughters take on C & L Dairy Sweet after tornado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
C & L Dairy Sweet, the Southwest Lincoln ice cream shop that was destroyed in a tornado will come back in a new form later this summer.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.