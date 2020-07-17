Advertisement

Tips for avoiding heat stroke in triple digit temperatures

Here's how to beat the heat this weekend
Here's how to beat the heat this weekend
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday could be the hottest day of the year in Lincoln with temperatures predicted to hit triple digits.

Emergency room doctor for CHI Health St. Elizabeth Trina Stoneham said every time this happens the hospital beds fill up a little more than normal because of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"We recommend people stay in the shade as much as possible, stay hydrated as much as possible," Dr. Stoneham said.

She said cold water is your best bet. Soda and coffee will actually contribute to dehydration.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are dizziness, nausea, fatigue and weakness. If you experience those, go inside and re-hydrate. Symptoms of heat stroke are confusion, stroke-like symptoms and an altered state of consciousness. That’s when you need to go to the emergency room or call 911.

"It can be very serious and impact every part of the body," Dr. Stoneham said. "You can have slurred speech, altered mental status and weakness on one side. It can impact your heart and kidneys and a bunch of other organs.

Other than drinking water and staying in the shade, Stoneham said the most important thing is to pay attention to these symptoms so you can get treated before it gets serious.

