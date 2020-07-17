Advertisement

UPD names new chief of police

UNLPD names new chief of police
UNLPD names new chief of police(Reporter)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Chief Hassan Ramzah was UNL's assistant chief for three years and is now the new chief of police.

Before arriving at UNL Chief Ramzah worked on the force in Wichita, Kansas for 26 years.

"I came up through the ranks," said Ramzah. "I started off as an officer and then I completed my service as the deputy police chief.

Ramzah says there are differences between that environment and police on an academic campus. He says he wants to prioritize student engagement.

"We want to listen to concerns and find out what's important," said Ramzah. "What type of services do our constituents find important on campus and we want to deliver based on what those needs are."

During his time at UPD, prior to becoming full-time chief, Ramzah helped create campus programs like the Citizen’s Police Academy and adding police liaisons to the Children’s Center and greek life.

“Work to build positive relationships on campus,” said Ramzah. “We understand how important public safety is, we want to be accountable.”

UPD has about 35 full-time officers. With the pandemic and students expected back on campus, the chief says protocol will look a little different.

“Modify some of our approaches in terms of how we interact based on the pandemic,” said Ramzah. “Working collaboratively with the campus community we’ve been able to continue the continuity of our services at this time.”

