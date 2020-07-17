Advertisement

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, firefighters confer while battling the Kincade Fire near Geyserville, Calif. Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday, July 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the finding Thursday.

Cal Fire says investigators determined that power lines near the town of Geyserville ignited the fire that ripped through Sonoma County last October.

The agency didn’t release details of the investigation but said it sent the report to the district attorney’s office for possible criminal charges.

PG&E recently emerged from bankruptcy caused by its role in several devastating wildfires. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

LSO working to get 70 new body cameras for deputies

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
They say the body cams will aid in transparency.

Forecast

When You’re Hot...You’re Hot !

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Outdoor plans will be affected by very hot and very humid conditions this weekend.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

Latest News

News

Community Playhouse Takes Theatre Outside

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bayley Bischof reports on 10/11 NOW at 6

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 1 hours ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Lincoln Community Playhouse brings theater to parking lot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Because they can't perform inside, the Lincoln Community Playhouse is taking their shows to the parking lot.

News

Same Traditions, New Generation: Granddaughter of C & L Dairy Sweet owner take on shop after tornado

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Same Tradition, New Generation: Granddaughters take on C & L Dairy Sweet after tornado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
C & L Dairy Sweet, the Southwest Lincoln ice cream shop that was destroyed in a tornado will come back in a new form later this summer.