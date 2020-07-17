When You’re Hot...You’re Hot !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Increasing heat and increasing humidity will “headline” the local forecasts over the next few days as temperatures head back into the 90s for Friday...and climb near 100 Saturday afternoon.

That heat will combine with dew points in the 70s to create heat index or “feels like” temperatures of 100-to-110 degrees both Friday and Saturday...with Saturday being the hotter-and-more-humid day. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the very warm and very moist air mass...but the best chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity will come late Sunday and Sunday night as a cold front drops into the area. This front will likely stall out Sunday night and into early next week...cooling back our temperatures and providing much of the region with a significant chance for rain and thunderstorms. While any rain would be welcome...there will also be the possibility of severe ‘storms at times as low pressure waves ride along-and-just-north of the boundary. Heavy rain will also be a concern. High temperatures early next week should fall into the 80s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.