Another two NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Director Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The second teammate is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center. They are both self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in those facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 29. Twenty of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.  

