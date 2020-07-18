Golfers raise money for cancer patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Golfers hit the links on Saturday at Woodland Hills to help remember a Nebraska boy and serve kids in hospitals. It’s the 7th Annual “Tee Off for Treasures” Golf Events and 144 golfers are participating.

All proceeds go to Tyson’s Treasure Chest Foundation. The Foundation raises money to build toy chests and fill them with toys, blankets and stuffed animals for children battling cancer. This year’s tournament does look different with COVID-19 precautions but organizers said it was important to still have it.

“COVID’s had a lot of things change their landscape, and we changed the format of our tournament this year to try and maintain distance and be safe, but it was really important for us to continue it and keep it going in his memory,” said Austin Chambers, Co-Founder Tyson’s Treasures Chest.

Organizers said they usually raise $20,000 to $25,000 at the event, but they’re expecting about half of the amount this year. Former Husker football players were out there on Saturday, including Stanley Morgan Jr., Tommy Armstrong and Jeremiah Sirles.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.