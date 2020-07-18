Advertisement

Mask mandate starts Monday; people of Lincoln react

The mask mandate begins in Lincoln on July 20th.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you don’t meet an exception, that means the indoor mask mandate applies to you starting next week. Feelings down at the Haymarket were mixed.

Sarah Ohnemus from Lincoln lives with a lung disease. During these times, masks have become essential.

“Definitely a precaution I’ve been taking,” Ohnemus said. ”Catching COVID would be detrimental to me.”

She said she feels safter going out now, knowing others will be masking up too.

“The fact is, mask-wearing is one of the most powerful tools we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, and is a reasonable preventative measure,” said Pat Lopez, Interim Health Director at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Mask Mandate runs in Lancaster County from July 20 through Aug. 31. Most doctors in Lincoln encouraged this action, actually sending a letter to the Mayor. They said they’re fighting misinformation.

“The fact is that the CDC, the WHO, every health care organization that matters, supports the use of mask wear,” said Dr. George Hansen, President of the Lancaster County Medical Society. ”Masks make a difference.”

One woman said she doesn’t mind wearing the mask but wishes it was up to the individual.

“I guess it goes back to our freedom as a country, to do what we want to do,” said Mary Amen, Lincoln resident. “So leave it up to the individual, the individual business.”

“I think keeping the spray down is definitely good,” said Cameronn Settles, Lincoln resident.” It’s very confusing. I’d like some straighter statistics.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said wearing a mask protects your neighbor.

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 in our communities continues to be high,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “As we see our progress over the last few weeks begin to erode, it is up to all of us in Lincoln to come together and protect one another.”

“Anything that will help with the spread of coronavirus, I have absolutely no problem with whatsoever,” John Davis, a Lincoln resident.

The Governor’s office said he encourages the use of masks in appropriate situations, but strongly disagrees with the Mayor’s mandate, saying it’s not data-driven.

The decision ultimately comes from the Health Department, but Lincoln’s City Attorney was pretty clear, they have the authority to do this.

The Governor’s office isn’t so sure, they said right now they’re reviewing legal options.

