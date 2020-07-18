Advertisement

Safety measures & struggles as local candle shop re-opens

KOLN Wax Buffalo
KOLN Wax Buffalo(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One small business in the Haymarket is opening its doors this weekend after weeks of being able to do so.

Wax Buffalo Pure Soy Candle Co. took their time opening back up, according to the owner. Before the pandemic, the shop would be packed on Saturdays. However, this Saturday it was slower.

The owner said there are nervous as they open back up since they’re a candle store, so people will touch and smell their candles. Cleaning has been their top priority.

“We’re taking precautions that things are wiped down after each customer comes in,” said Alicia Reisinger, Wax Buffalo Owner. “We have hand sanitizer everywhere, and we’re doing full cleans of the store before we open and after we close every day.”

As far as masks, whether they’re mandated by the city or not, the businesses owner has a message.

“If we could just communicate that masks are so important for us because the reality of our city shutting down again could really take so many small businesses out of Lincoln,” said Reisinger.

