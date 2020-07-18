Tada Productions, The Mill prepare for outdoor performances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tada Productions was shut down after their first performance of their 20th season because of COVID-19. After weeks of planning they’re bringing the shows outside.

“We had to find a way to connect with our audiences and do so wisely and safely, and we created this outdoor performance called TadaStock... an outdoor celebration,” said Bob Rook.

Tadastock will feature more than 20 singing acts. Organizers said it’s family friendly, ranging from Broadway to Bohemian Rhapsody to the Eagles. The goal is to connect with the community again.

“What I’m excited about is connecting with our audiences in person,” Rook said. ”We haven’t been able to do that for four and a half months.. our doors have been shut.”

From the Tada stage in the Haymarket to the Patio at the Mill in the Telegraph District, a show can happen anywhere.

The Mill owner Dan Sloan said it wasn’t a hard sell to have the show.

”It’ll be a great opportunity for Lincoln to see some truly stellar musical talent and not just musical theater...” Sloan Said. “They run the gamut, and it’ll just get people out of the house in a safe social way.”

Several safety measures are being taken for those concerned about going to such an event.

“All they have to do is pull out their phone..” Rook said. “There will be no passing of tickets. We have MC’s so there are no programs and we will ask them to wear a mask until they get to their tables then they can take them off.”

Tickets are $15 for the two-hour show. Organizers said even though there is a pandemic, the show must go on.

”COVID is still out there, so how do we exist with it,” said Rook.

Tada Productions sent out a survey to see if the public would be interested in this event. If it came back under 50 percent, they were going to do it. However, it came back in the 70′s. They believe people are needing the arts back in their life.

You can get tickets here.

