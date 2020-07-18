Team LNK sets out to distribute masks before mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are all one day closer to the Mask Mandate in Lancaster County. If you don’t meet the exception, you have to wear a mask in indoor public places. One Lincoln group is working overtime to make sure everyone can mask up.

Team LNK Grassroots Campaign: Hack the Pandemic 2020 started making masks in April, and have made nearly 2000 since. They’re doctor-approved and are 3D printed right here in the Cornhusker State. As the mandate gets closer, the Lincoln woman in charge said the need for help is up.

“The mandate for mandatory masks here in Lincoln, our requests grew all night,” said Stephaney Peterson. “I was up all night getting requests ready because we have a lot to do to get people taken care of.”

The masks are free, although donations are welcomed. Masks come in all shapes, sizes and colors. They can even be contact-less pickups. To find the form to get a mask, follow this link https://www.facebook.com/LNKGrassRootsHackthePandemic/.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.