The heat retreats with cooler temperatures, rain chances on the way

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front pushing through the state will bring much needed relief to the area on Sunday with cooler temperatures and lower dew points expected to finish the weekend. While the heat will take a backseat in the forecast for the next several days, cooler temperatures and rain chances will begin to headline the forecast.

Some thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night into early on Sunday along the slow moving cold front with some isolated strong to severe storms possible across eastern Nebraska. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain are the primary threats if we do get thunderstorms to develop along the front.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday across eastern Nebraska.
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible late Saturday into early Sunday across eastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

Behind the cold front into Sunday, temperatures are forecast to fall to a more seasonal range for Lincoln, with highs in the upper 80s. Statewide, it should be much more comfortable with highs in the 80s to near 90°.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday behind the cold front.
Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday behind the cold front.(KOLN)

The cold front that will bring us the cooler weather though is expected to stall out across the area, which will keep rain chances in the forecast again on Sunday and into early next week. Some additional strong to severe storms will be possible on Sunday, with the highest chances for seeing some scattered severe storms across parts of western Nebraska.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the state, with the best chances across parts of western Nebraska.
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the state, with the best chances across parts of western Nebraska.(KOLN)

Rain chances will continue to linger in the forecast with the stalled out boundary in the area through the first half of the week next week. We’ll keep out fingers crossed for some beneficial rainfall across the state as areas of drought have continued to expand across the state in recent weeks. With the increased rain chances through, temperatures are forecast to be a bit cooler than average to start the week with highs expected in the low to mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday before beginning to warm back up.

Rain chances will headline the forecast through the first half of the week next week.
Rain chances will headline the forecast through the first half of the week next week.(KOLN)

By late next week, a ridge of high pressure is forecast to try and build back into the region, which will begin to push the best chances for rain out of our area with temperatures climbing back into the low and mid 90s by late next week into next weekend.

