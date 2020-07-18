Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, July 18, the Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,718 since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. There now have been 113 deaths in the county linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 5,522 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.