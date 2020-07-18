Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 38
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 38 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Saturday, bringing the community total to 2,401. The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 125
- On Saturday, July 18, the Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,718 since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. There now have been 113 deaths in the county linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 5,522 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.