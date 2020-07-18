Advertisement

Weather Alert Day on Saturday for dangerous heat

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heat Advisories are in place across eastern Nebraska for Saturday afternoon and evening as dangerous heat is expected across much of eastern Nebraska - including in Lincoln - as temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s will combine with dew points in the 70s to near 80° to yield heat index values potentially as high as 112° at times in the afternoon into early evening.

Saturday could be the hottest day of year so far in Lincoln as forecast highs are expected into the upper 90s across the area. Our hottest temperature so far this year has been 96° back on June 2nd.

If you are spending anytime outside at all on Saturday, please use extreme caution as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set it very quickly with temperatures and feels like temperatures as high as they are expected to be. Make sure to drink plenty of water - even if you are not thirsty! Take breaks inside in the air conditioning if you can. Wear light-weight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing. Eat lighter foods and just remember to slow down. Please make sure to check on the very young and very old as well, as they are they most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Outside of the heat, there is a small chance for a few showers or storms late tonight into the overnight hours as the low-level jet increases across our area. That activity isn’t expected to be severe, but while the chance is low, it’s not zero. Any precipitation should end by early on Saturday.

A cold front is forecast to move through the area late Saturday into Sunday morning, which should usher in some “cooler” and drier air to the area. Forecast highs on Sunday will drop into the upper 80s to near 90°.

